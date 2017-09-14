Door is not closed on Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri has stated that the selection of veteran players will depend on their form and fitness. Ravi Shastri has stated that the selection of veteran players will depend on their form and fitness.

Amidst speculation surrounding the future of veterans Indian cricketers, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, coach Ravi Shastri has stated that their selection will depend on their form and fitness.

In an interview with India TV, Shastri said, “Any player is eligible for selection if they perform well on the following parameters – fitness, current form and fielding. Fielding is very important if you want to win consistently.”

“I am not involved in selection. The door is not closed on Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina. Any player who performs well on these parameters is eligible for selection.”, he further added.

“Keeping in mind the 2019 ODI World Cup, we wanted every player to get a chance to play in Sri Lanka and we ensured it. The bilateral series against Australia will again be a good opportunity to identify the players who will form the nucleus/core team for the world cup.”, he concluded.

Earkierm Shastri had also cleared the air of MS Dhoni’s international future and said that he is a legend of the game and brings in a lot of inputs.

“Where else will you find a legend like M.S. Dhoni? Dhoni is in the same league as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar or Kapil Dev. We have to respect his achievements.”, Shastri said and added,

“A player is evaluated on the basis of his current form and fitness and Dhoni has both. If you see his wicketkeeping, he is the best in ODI cricket. His fitness is superb, he batted well in Sri Lanka. And let me tell you, it was just a trailer what you saw in Sri Lanka now wait for the movie.”

