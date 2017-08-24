The desire to play international cricket for England is still there, says Riki Wessels

Riki Wessels is also upbeat about his team’s chances in the Natwest t20 Blast. (Source: Reuters) Riki Wessels is also upbeat about his team’s chances in the Natwest t20 Blast. (Source: Reuters)

Nottinghamshire opening batsman Riki Wessels is upbeat about his team’s chances in the Natwest t20 Blast. This comes in the wake of the string of good performances that his side had put in the one-day format earlier. Wessels also revealed that he still intends to play international cricket for England but admitted that the duo of Alex Hales and Jason Roy have done well so far and hence doesn’t see a change in the top order.

Speaking to cricbuzz, Wessels said, “Having played in the Royal London One-Day Final, it would be nice to get to Finals Day and put ourselves in a position to win another white-ball competition. It’s happened a few times in the past couple of years when we have finished top of the group so it’s nice to finish top again. There were some good games in there and some good chases. Hopefully, we can take that form into tomorrow.”

“I’ve played T20 for quite a number of years and I’ve learnt what I’m capable of doing and I try to stick to the basic plan every time I bat. I don’t think much was really said to be honest,” said Wessels and added, “The guys sort of just crack on and play the way we feel we should play and how the wicket dictates. We’ve been fortunate this last year that the home wicket has been unbelievable at Trent Bridge. The scores have proven it’s been a batting paradise in T20 cricket.”

On the possible call-up for the national side, he said,”The desire to play international cricket for England is still there,” he said. “If it wasn’t, there would be no point in playing. But Alex and Jason [Roy] have done brilliantly so I don’t see that partnership changing any time soon.”

