The best part of playing in the 90’s was that we almost won everything at home, says Anil Kumble

Former India captain Anil Kumble stepped down as the team’s head coach earlier this year under controversial circumstances. Kumble hasn’t spoken much, apart from the statement on social media, on the issue. In a conversation with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Kumble spoke about life values and how the term “headmaster” came back to him.

“The self belief. It comes from the values that you inculcate, looking up to your parents and grand parents. My grandfather was a headmaster in school and I know that term (headmaster) kept coming back to me later in my career. Some of them here will understand (what I am talking about),” said Kumble drawing a gentle laugh from the audience.

Kumble also talked about the 2003-04 Australia tour where India ended the four-match Test series 1-1 and explained about the competition he was facing in making a place in the final XI.

“As a cricketer, you have to hit refresh literally at the end of the every series. Challenges from one series to another are different. But I would like to mention the Australia tour in 2003-04 when I was at the crossroads of my career. I was competing for a place in the eleven (with Harbhajan Singh). People had started talking about my retirement as I was in my 30s. I got an opportunity in the Adelaide Test which we famously won.

“I was expensive on day one but came back to take a five-wicket haul. I understood the need of doing something different. So I started bowling a different type of googly, something I had learnt during my tennis ball days. That is when I realised I can make subtle changes to improve my game.”

The former spinner went down memory lane and picked India’s 2-1 win over Australia at home as one of the most defining moments of Indian cricket.

“The best part of playing in the 90s was that we almost won everything at home. But if you have to pick one hit refresh moment, it was the Australia-India series in 2001. I did not take part in that due to injury. That was the time when the team realised its true potential. Since then Indian cricket has gone from strength to strength and we are number one at the moment,” he added.

