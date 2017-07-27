The Baggy means the world to me: David Warner hits back at Cricket Australia

David Warner spoke on the ongoing pay dispute. (Source: Express Archive) David Warner spoke on the ongoing pay dispute. (Source: Express Archive)

Australia vice-captain David Warner hit back at Cricket Australia on Thursday as the pay-dispute has been dragged on for almost a month now. With players left unemployed, Warner questioned the authorities in his latest Instagram post asking, “How is it our fault no deal is done?

The 30-year old took the matter to social media and wrote a long post addressing the grievances. He wrote, “This Baggy means the world to me. Myself and all the other cricketers female and male want to get out there and play. We offered $30m of our money to grassroots as a peace plan. It was ignored. We asked for mediation twice before and it was rejected. Now CA says there is a crisis.”

“The players are unemployed and some are hurting financially but continue to train. Administrators all still being paid. How is it our fault no deal is done. #fairshare,” he added.

In the latest update in the pay-dispute crisis, Cricket Australia has proposed taking the dispute with the nation’s elite players to arbitration if there is no resolution by early next week, chief executive James Sutherland said.

Australia ‘A’ side had earlier boycotted their tour to South Africa where they were scheduled to play tri-series against South Africa ‘A’ and India ‘A’. Australia’s proposed tour of Bangladesh and ODI series against India remain at risk.

