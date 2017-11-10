Ashes 2017: James Anderson to be England vice captain in Ben Stokes’ absence

James Anderson told reporters assuming the vice-captaincy was “not something I have really thought about to be honest”. (Source: File) James Anderson told reporters assuming the vice-captaincy was “not something I have really thought about to be honest”. (Source: File)

Veteran pacer James Anderson will be vice-captain of the England team that play in Australia for the Ashes replacing Stokes in the position. Stokes is awaiting the outcome of a police investigation and has been banned by the England and Wales Cricket Board from for the country until its conclusion. Anderson is England’s all time highest wicket taker in Test cricket. With 506 scalps, he is also only the sixth bowler to have managed to take more than 500 wickets in the history of the longest and the oldest form of the international game.

England have had to deal with multiple absentees in the run up to the Ashes. Ben Stokes remains the most prominent one. The all-rounder, who is also sharp in the field, has emerged as one England’s most important players in all formats of the game. He was arrested outside a bar in Bristol for allegedly causing bodily harm in a brawl. A CCTV footage emerged shortly thereafter that shows the incident.

Steve Finn had been selected as Stokes’ replacement for the England team that tours Australia but the pacer had to bow out due to an injury that he sustained while preparing with the team in Australia. Jake Ball’s availability is also doubtful due to injury. England will hence be dependent on James Anderson and Stuart Broad to deliver the goods in Australia. England may have won the last Ashes series that they hosted in 2015 but their last Test series in Australia resulted in a 5-0 loss back in 2013/14.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd