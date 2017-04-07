That moment when Merv Hughes asked Javed Miandad for a bus ticket, watch video

The incident happened during the 2nd Test between Australia and Pakistan in Adelaide in 1990. (Source: File) The incident happened during the 2nd Test between Australia and Pakistan in Adelaide in 1990. (Source: File)

Sledging in cricket has always gathered a lot of interest among fans. In the recently concluded India-Australia test series it grabbed all the headlines as players traded insults and verbal volleys at each other. Incidentally, more often than not it is the Aussies who have been somehow or the other involved in most of them.

Recently one such incident came to light when former Australian fast bowler, Merv Hughes revealed a funny moment with Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Javed Miandad. Both Merv Hughes and Javed Miandad were expressive characters during their playing careers and were masters at getting under the skin of opponents.

While batting against Australia during the 2nd Test Adelaide in 1990, it was Miandad who decided to have a go at Hughes. While facing Hughes in an over Miandad said, “You should be driving buses. You are a bus driver, too fat to be playing cricket.”

But soon, Hughes dismissed Miandad and while the Miandad made his way to the pavilion, Hughes ran up to him and asked, “ticket please.”

Most verbal banter on the cricket field is predictable and abusive but this one turned out to be quite funny.

It may be recalled that Merv Hughes as a bowler has been involved in several such moments where he hasn’t shied away from delivering verbal volleys. Some of the famous ones include one with Graham Gooch, where Hughes said, “I’ll get you a piano instead – see if you can play that” (after Gooch played and missed several of his deliveries). In another incident with Mike Gatting, he said, “If it had been a cheese roll, it would never have got past him,” after Gatting had been bowled by Shane Warne’s ‘ball of the century’

However, Miandad too hasn’t been a quiet one and one his memorable banter involved the one in the Bangalore Test of the 1983-84 series, where Miandad kept asking India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi for his hotel room number.

When Doshi wondered why Miandad wanted his room number, Miandad told him, “You’ve put all your fielders so far away, why don’t you place one of them in your hotel room.’

