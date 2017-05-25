Thanks a lot Team India for making the day special: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar thanks Indian cricket team. (Source: Instagram) Sachin Tendulkar thanks Indian cricket team. (Source: Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar invited the Indian team for the premiere of his biographical film, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ and the cricketers too made their presence count. They were spotted clicking pictures and also gave reviews about the film.

Master Blaster too responded well to their attendance as he took to social media and uploaded a picture on his Instagram account that said, “Thanks a lot team #India for making the day special. A lasting image of the boys led by @virat.kohli before they left for #London. #SachinABillionDreams #BCCI.”

Sachin’s film is scheduled to released on Friday, May 26 and the former Indian batsman has been promoting it very well. He organised an exclusive premiere of the film for his cricketing and Bollywood friends. The celebrities too didn’t leave any chance of making it to the event.

From Indian captain Virat Kohli to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, everyone was present at the event. The Indian cricketers, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Bhuvneshwar Kumar even gave their reviews about the film.

Dhawan came in with his son for the premiere while Virat Kohli stole away the limelight after entering with girl friend and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

The premiere was organised just before Indian cricket team’s departure to England for ICC Champions Trophy that is set to begin from June 1. India though will start their campaign against Pakistan from June 4 and they will go in the tournament as the defending champions. India defeated England in final of the last edition of Champions Trophy.

