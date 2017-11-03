Thankfully all players are safe: Suresh Raina, Ishant Sharma react after man drives car onto pitch

Suresh Raina and Ishant Sharma lead UP and Delhi respectively. Suresh Raina and Ishant Sharma lead UP and Delhi respectively.

Ishant Sharma and Suresh Raina expressed their dissapointment at a man driving his car into the Palam ‘A’ ground during a Ranji Trophy match. Ishant and Raina are captains of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh respectively, the two teams that are currently playing a first class match at the ground. The incident occured on Friday, the third day of the match and the man, who identified himself as Girish Sharma, said that he was merely lost and drove into the ground after seeing that there was no security at the gates.

“Very disturbing to see our Ranji Trophy game being interrupted in this fashion today! Thankfully all players are safe,” said Raina in his tweet. Ishant Sharma, on the other hand, pointed to the funny side of the situation.

Very disturbing to see our Ranji Trophy game being interrupted in this fashion today! Thankfully all players are safe 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/OuErA8O6aI — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 3 November 2017

“Drive in theater just progressed to #DriveIn match. Shocking scene in between #RanjiTrophy match today witnessed with @GautamGambhir,” said the Delhi captain. Apart from the two, Gautam Gambhir, Unmukt Chand and Rishab Pant are some of the other prominent names to have been playing at Palam.

Drive in theater just progressed to #DriveIn match. Shocking scene in between #RanjiTrophy match today witnessed with @GautamGambhir

I:NDTV pic.twitter.com/fNq44TlZBZ — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) 3 November 2017

The match is Delhi’s home game and the venue was shifted from Feroz Shah Kotla to the Palam ground because of the first T20I between India and New Zealand being scheduled to be played there. Although the man drove on the pitch a few times, it has been deemed fit to play by the match referee and has not suffered any damage.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd