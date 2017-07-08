Tethered bails goes through trial, set to improve player safety

Tethered bails have been introduced with the motive of increasing player safety. (Source: Lords.org) Tethered bails have been introduced with the motive of increasing player safety. (Source: Lords.org)

For the first time, tethered bails are being used in the game of cricket. In a match between Cardiff MCCU and Loughborough MCCU it went through a trial. Tethered bails have been introduced with the motive of increasing player safety as it prevents the bails from flying off into a wicketkeeper standing up.

MCC Laws Manager Fraser Stewart, said, “MCC has been working with two companies who have designed similar products aimed at safeguarding the players, especially wicketkeepers. The Club approved of the concept and felt it was right to allow such devices within the Laws, subject to approval from the body responsible for the match. We felt that the MCC Universities final prevented a good opportunity to trial the innovative design. “If it prevents further injuries, it must be a good thing for the game.”

Former South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher, who career was jeopardised after getting hit by bails recalled his incident and also had a recommendation.

“I had not worn the helmet but even if I had, it would not have avoided the accident. Helmets are designed for balls, not bails. My recommendation would be to somehow attach the bails to the stumps, by a light string. This way, the bails will not fly and cause damage to any player. “I would strongly recommend everyone to wear a helmet, but making it compulsory would not be fair to players who prefer not to wear one.”

