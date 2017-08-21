Test cricket desperately needs a new structure, and now

England spanked West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in the first match of the series. (Source: Reuters) England spanked West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in the first match of the series. (Source: Reuters)

“West Indies were embarrassing and pathetic… they just threw in the towel,” wrote Curtly Ambrose in his column for Daily after West Indies’ demoralising loss to England in the first game of the three-Test series. West Indies were thrashed by an innings and 209 runs by England at Edgbaston in a dismal show that saw 19 West Indies wickets fall on the third day. This continued West Indies’ dismal run of 17 years of not winning a Test in England.

As one West Indies wicket fell after another, much like dominoes, not only did England inch towards yet another home win – after winning 3-1 against South Africa – it made brutally clear that not only West Indies cricket but the sport itself needs a change.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka were swept aside by India on their home soil. Both with bat and ball, Sri Lanka failed to match their opposition and surrendered without putting up a fight. From a 304-run defeat to two innings defeats in consecutive Tests, Sri Lanka were outplayed in conditions they call home. Sri Lanka are only one step above West Indies in the current ICC Test rankings (seven with 90 rating points).

Even South Africa’s tour of England saw massive victory margins – 211 runs, 239 runs and 177 runs – between the second and third ranked teams. Beyond anything, it highlighted England’s dominance at home and the ability to make the most of it in terms of results. And it also highlighted how most teams, in last two years, have struggled to replicate home success away.

However, what the sport needs is a division system to bring in some context. There are multiple bi-lateral series which mean nothing unless there is some context to it – history, background, rivalry and/or above everything, something that is riding on each game.

“I was telling one of the broadcasters about a plan for the World Test championship. Ten teams have to be divided into two divisions and they play four matches each. If it’s a four-day match with 100 overs a day, the tournament can be done and dusted in 50 days. If a team scores more than 300, you get four batting points. If you get all 10 wickets before 100 overs, you get your bowling points. So teams will be aggressive in their approach. In the mid 90s, county cricket in England had this format when I was playing there. I think the current Futures Tour Programme (FTP) gets over in June 2019. If ICC works out a plan for a World Test championship, three out of every four years we will have a major tournament. That will be good for the sport,” said Dean Jones as a measure to promote Test cricket with numbers dwindling.

While this method, or any other method, needs to be ratified by the ICC and other member Test nations, it is a step in the right direction if the game is to move forward in the right direction. Barring the Ashes, India vs Australia and the now disbarred India-Pakistan series, none of the other bi-lateral competitions have substance to them. Introduce a five team two-tier system and you make every game count and matter.

But the biggest challenge in this system is that of getting the full time members such as Sri Lanka or West Indies to vote to drop to Tier-2 where the money will be lesser. It is no surprise that teams earn more when they play the likes of India or Australia in their backyard, take that away and the lucrative TV money contracts and advertising revenues suffer.

In lieu, another approach would be to have a league structure involving the ten teams with everyone playing one and another in a home and away format. The eventual toppers are crowned winners and the championship is held for a stipulated time period.

If not, statements such as “There is no one there to teach them (West Indies). I really fear that this series (against England) could be one of the saddest for Test cricket” by Michael Vaughan would be made more frequently and you wouldn’t be too far off from the truth.

