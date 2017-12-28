Test against Zimbabwe was to make sure we get our guys in form before series against India: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers maintained that he was happy with the workload he got on the field.(Express photo/Kevin Dsouza) AB de Villiers maintained that he was happy with the workload he got on the field.(Express photo/Kevin Dsouza)

South Africa enjoyed a brief preparation before the series against India as they put the Test against Zimbabwe to rest in just two days. However, veteran AB de Villiers feels that this was adequate before the challenge against India. Stating that the intention was to get the players in form, de Villiers maintained that he was happy with the workload he got on the field.

“Our preparation was to make sure we get through this Test match, with a bit of workload and get guys into form. I’m happy with [the] workload. All our batsmen had time in the middle and all the bowlers had a chance to shine,” cricbuzz quoted him saying.

“It was very enjoyable in the end. It all happened at the same time. I love taking responsibility for the team and it went very well,” de Villiers added.

Expressing hope over the future of day-night Test cricket, the 33-year-old added, “”The batters were a little bit more positive, and there was talk of declaring earlier than normal. It encourages more positive cricket and I enjoy that, although I’m not sure what the answer is because I still enjoy five day as well. But there is definitely an excitement to day-night cricket for four days. We all enjoyed it and I think the spectators will enjoy it as well.”

