Ten interesting facts on Women’s World Cup that will leave you surprised

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 is all set to begin on June 24 in England, where the much more popular Men’s Champions Trophy ended on Sunday. Although International women’s cricket goes back before cricket-crazy India even began to play the game, the women’s World Cup sadly does not generate even half the interest that the Men’s tournament does.

Here are some interesting facts ahead of the tournament that will leave you surprised:

# Women’s World Cup is even older than Men’s. Held in England, the first Women’s World Cup was in 1973, two years before the inaugural men’s tournament.

# The inaugural World Cup was won by hosts England in a one-sided final against Australia.

# There have been ten World Cups in total played till date and they have been held in five different countries, with India being the host on three occasions.

# The initial years were marked by financial difficulties for the tournament to run on a regular four-year basis. Because of the lack of funding, many teams could not participate. However, the tournament has been held every four years since 2005 World Cup.

# Australia are by far the most successful team, having won six titles out of ten.

# Australia also hold the record of the highest score in the tournament’s history with 412/3 against Denmark in 1997.

# Meanwhile, Pakistan hold the lowest score of 27 runs against powerful Australia in the same year.

# New Zealand’s Debbie Hockley holds the record for smashing the most number of runs (1,501) in the tournament. She played between 1982–2000.

# Australia’s Lyn Fullston has claimed the most wickets at 39 from 1982–1988.

# India made their debut in the tournament they hosted for the first time in 1978. They have however never been able to win the trophy. India reached the final in 2005 tournament for the first time but failed to win the trophy after getting beaten by Australia.

Defending champion Australia, host England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies will be participating in the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

