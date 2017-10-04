Temba Bavuma, Dane Patterson get South Africa ODI call-up for Bangladesh series

This will be Bavuma’s first since scoring a century on debut against Ireland in 2016. (Source: File) This will be Bavuma’s first since scoring a century on debut against Ireland in 2016. (Source: File)

Temba Bavuma and Dane Paterson have been called up to the South African ODI squad for the series against Bangladesh, according to Cricbuzz. The series consists of three matches that starts on October 15. While Paterson will be making his ODI debut, this will be Bavuma’s first since scoring a century on debut against Ireland in 2016.

South Africa are looking to broaden their pool of players in the run up to the 2019 World Cup. Paterson’s call up comes in the wake of injuries to Morne Morkel and Chris Morris. He is also set make his Test debut, replacing the injured Morne Morkel in the second Test against Bangladesh. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has dropped out of the squad while JP Duminy, who announced his retirement from Tests recently, has been included in the team.

“Dane did very well in the T20 International Series against England earlier this year, particularly when it came to death bowling,” said Linda Zondi, CSA’s convenor of selectors is quoted as saying by Cricbuzz, “We now want to see if he can do a similar job in the 50 overs format. Faf Du Plessis, who took over captaincy of the ODI squad from AB De Villiers will lead the team. This is the start of our campaign to begin preparing our squad for the 2019 ICC World Cup,” said Zondi.

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada.

