Technical Committee proposes Division B in Ranji Trophy

The BCCI technical committee that met in Kolkata on Monday has proposed the introduction of Division B in the Ranji Trophy, incorporating Bihar and all North-Eastern states in the lower division. It is learnt that the idea was put forward by the BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, which found “resonance” among the members.

The alternate arrangement proposed by the technical committee chairman Sourav Ganguly is to include Bihar and a combined North-East team in the top-tier without any bifurcation. The matter has been forwarded before the BCCI general body to consider the proposals and take a final decision.

A BCCI official, who attended the meeting, confirmed the Division B overture. “There’s a clear direction from the Hon’ble Supreme Court that Bihar must be given representation in the Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments. Anirudh put out the idea that North-East states, too, must be included, which found resonance on all the members.

“What appeared to be the most logical course, as Saba Karim (BCCI general manager, cricket operations) had earlier suggested that there should be different divisions in the Ranji Trophy, we referred to the general body that there should be a Division B, which should have Bihar and the North-Eastern states, and any new state that becomes a BCCI member,” the cricket board official told The Indian Express.

The proposal also includes a clause for promotion from Division B to the top rung. “When the level of cricket in the jurisdiction of a particular state reaches a certain level across formats and age-groups, promotion to Division A can be considered by the general body.” According to him, the bifurcation has been proposed to ensure there’s “no unfair competition” in the tournament, which is a reason why the Group B (if approved by the general body) champions won’t have a direct entry to the top tier. “If the competition is skewed in favour of a very strong team, against a domestic minnows, you may find world records being created at a very fast frequency,” the board official said. In its release, the BCCI had mentioned the unanimity with regard to Bihar’s inclusion in the Ranji Trophy, as also the North-Eastern states.

