Teammates, former Indian cricketers laud Dinesh Karthik’s heroic efforts on Twitter

By: Express Web Desk | Published: March 19, 2018 5:02 pm
India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy, Nidahas Trophy final, Nidahas Trophy 2018, Dinesh Karthik, Sri Lanka cricket, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten at 28. (Source: AP)
Dinesh Karthik’s sensational last-ball six handed India a remarkable victory against Bangladesh in the finals of the Nidahas Trophy in Colombo on Sunday. Needing 34 of the last two overs, it was Karthik’s heroic 29 off just 8 balls that saved India the blushes in the finals. With five runs needed off the last ball, Karthik smashed Soumya Sarkar for a flat six over the extra cover region to give India it’s eighth consecutive win over the Tigers.

His knock drew widespread applause on Twitter as India skipper Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri and several former and current cricketers bestowed lavish praise on Karthik. Here is a look at some of those-

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma applauded Karthik’s efforts and said, “The way we finished off was perfect and very happy to see Dinesh doing what he did. He didn’t get much of game time, the way he came out and showed character was very very crucial for us. That was the reason I held Dinesh back, I have seen him play over the years and his experience matters a lot.”

