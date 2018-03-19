Teammates, former Indian cricketers laud Dinesh Karthik’s heroic efforts on Twitter

Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten at 28. (Source: AP) Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten at 28. (Source: AP)

Dinesh Karthik’s sensational last-ball six handed India a remarkable victory against Bangladesh in the finals of the Nidahas Trophy in Colombo on Sunday. Needing 34 of the last two overs, it was Karthik’s heroic 29 off just 8 balls that saved India the blushes in the finals. With five runs needed off the last ball, Karthik smashed Soumya Sarkar for a flat six over the extra cover region to give India it’s eighth consecutive win over the Tigers.

His knock drew widespread applause on Twitter as India skipper Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri and several former and current cricketers bestowed lavish praise on Karthik. Here is a look at some of those-

What a game of cricket last night, Complete team performance! Big up boys!!! 💪👌Well done DK @DineshKarthik 👊@BCCI #NidahasTrophy2018 #INDvsBAN — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 19 March 2018

What a game! What a final! What a player! @DineshKarthik you beauty! That was a great shot under pressure to finish things off! Hats off🏆🏆🏆🤗🤗🤗😊😊😊 #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/fxPH8OPRPJ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 18 March 2018

Well done Team India @BCCI . What an amazing win. @DineshKarthik what a knock under pressure. This is a bunch of youngsters and they’ve done so well on this tour. #INDvBAN — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) 18 March 2018

Incredible knock from @DineshKarthik under pressure👌🙏 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 18 March 2018

Easily the best hand Dinesh Karthik has played in his career. Been saying it for a while, this is the best he has been batting in his career — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 18 March 2018

India rested half a dozen players for this series…and still lost only one game on the tour. It’s not just a T20 trophy win….it’s a statement of sorts. Well done, India 🇮🇳 #NidahasTrophy — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 18 March 2018

Wow! @DineshKarthik , truly sensational. An innings to remember for a long long time. Has been around for so long and has gone through the grind .Shows there are no short cuts to success. This is Karthik’s moment #INDvBAN — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 18 March 2018

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma applauded Karthik’s efforts and said, “The way we finished off was perfect and very happy to see Dinesh doing what he did. He didn’t get much of game time, the way he came out and showed character was very very crucial for us. That was the reason I held Dinesh back, I have seen him play over the years and his experience matters a lot.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App