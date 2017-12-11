Team India’s two-day warm-up match in South Africa cancelled

The two-day warm-up match scheduled for team India was at Eurolux Boland Park. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The two-day warm-up match scheduled for team India was at Eurolux Boland Park. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The two-day warm-up match scheduled for team India at Eurolux Boland Park before the start of the series against South Africa has been cancelled. While no official reason has been cited it effectively means that India goes straight into the first Test on January 5 without any practice. The two-day fixture was supposed to be held

CSA confirmed the development in a statement which read – “Please be advised that the two-day warm-up match for India at Eurolux Boland Park will no longer be taking place. India have opted for training sessions on those days.”

“This way, the batsmen have a better chance of getting used to the pace and bounce of the pitches in South Africa. There will be greater intensity in this that playing a two-day game without first-class status or competitive element featuring more than 15 or 16 players in each side,” sportstar quoted a source saying.

Meanwhile, in a bid to get quality practice the Indian think tank has decided to include four rookie pacers to travel with the team to South Africa. Mohammad Siraj, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini Basil Thampi will join the team.

“These four are the next-in-line bowlers after the top five who are in the Test squad. Since the pacers in the Test squad should not be put under overexertion during the net sessions, it is only prudent that the next best lot of quick bowlers are there to provide quality practice,” PTI quoted a BCCI official.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd