Indian cricket team’s new jersey unveiled, see pics

OPPO unveiled the official new jersey in Mumbai. OPPO unveiled the official new jersey in Mumbai.

Team India’s new sponsors OPPO unveiled the official new jersey of the national cricket team on Thursday. While it is unclear whether the Indian cricket team will participate in the upcoming Champions Trophy, the BCCI, along with OPPO India unveiled the new kit. CEO of BCCI, Rahul Johri, unveiled the new jersey in Mumbai.

Mobile manufacturing company OPPO had become the new sponsor of the Indian cricket team after replacing broadcasting giants Star India.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited as the new team sponsor for the Indian Cricket Team,” the BCCI had said in a statement and added, “The mobile manufacturing giant OPPO’s association with BCCI will start from April 2017 for a period of five years” .

Star India had made it clear that it would not seek a renewal of its sponsorship deal, which was to end on March 31. The company had cited differences with the Board on the commitments sought from them as the reason for its decision.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd