Team India wishes ‘good luck’ to Ashish Nehra as pacer bids farewell, watch video

Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik recalled some of their fondest memories of Ashish Nehra. (Source: BCCI) Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik recalled some of their fondest memories of Ashish Nehra. (Source: BCCI)

As India takes on New Zealand in the first T20I in New Delhi, the cynosure of the encounter will be Ashish Nehra as he prepares to bowl in his last international match on his home ground. Ahead of his farewell, teammates Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar recalled some of their fondest memories of him. In a video shared by the BCCI, the five of them can be seen praising Nehra’s role as a mentor and how his contagious sense of humour which rubs off on everyone.

Revealing that Nehra’s wonder spell against England at the 2003 World Cup was his favourite memory, opener Rohit Sharma said, “I clearly remember his spell against England in 2003 World Cup. That was a magical spell and one of the best in the world cups for India. He has been a true gentleman of this game. I have been fortunate enough to play with him and share those memories with him. I can only wish him the best in future. He will be a really good advisor.”

Fellow Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan opened up Nehra’s sense of humour and said, “He has a really contagious sense of humor and I always enjoy his company. Not only in cricket but even after it gets over and we will have a good time.” While pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that he has been an inspiration to fast bowlers. “When we see a guy age 38 giving his all both on and off the field it is a big motivation”, he said.

Dinesh Karthik, however, had a special memory of Nehra as he revealed that his first victim (Marcus Trescothik) behind the wickets was of Nehra’s delivery. “My debut was in an ODI against England (Natwest 2004) and it was of Nehra’s bowling that I caught my first dismissal. I was back then nervous then but that is the fondest memory I have of him. I am sure he will do well in future and god luck to him.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd