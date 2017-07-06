Team India visits Indian High Commission in Jamaica; see pics

Indian cricket team at India High Commission in Jamaica. (Source: Twitter) Indian cricket team at India High Commission in Jamaica. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian cricket team that is touring West Indies for a five-match series and a T20I made a visit to Indian High Commission in Jamaica. Presently, India are leading the five-match series 2-1 with one game to go. Virat Kohli’s men were bundled out for 178 in their last game while chasing 190 during the course. The hosts rode on skipper Jason Holder’s five-wicket haul to win the match.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya too took to social media and uploaded a picture with Dinesh Karthik and R Sridhar on his Instagram account that said, “About last night :) Good dinner good laugh 👌🏻 And a good picture with the portrait 😇 @coach_rsridhar @dk00019”

India came into the series after losing the Champions Trophy 2017 final at the hands of Pakistan at the Oval while West Indies ended their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at 1-1.

Earlier, the first match between India and West Indies was washed away due to rain while the Men in Blue won the second with authority by 105 runs after Ajinkya Rahane’s emphatic knock of 103 runs guided India to 310/5 in 50 overs. In the third game too, India grabbed a convincing win by 93 runs.

Kohli’s side made two changes in the squad prior to start of this series. Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant made a cut in the squad while Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were rested.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd