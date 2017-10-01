Team India join hand to support ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement before Nagpur ODI

Team India supports ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement. Team India supports ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement.

India skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane joined hands to support ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement. In a video released on BCCI’s official Twitter handle, Team India members pledged to support the movement.

Earlier, PM Modi wrote a personalised letter to celebrities, industrialists and noted personalities to support the initiative. In the letter, PM Modi cited Mahatma Gandhi’s beliefs and said the people in the country should participate in cleanliness initiatives across India ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.

“Bapu also believed strongly that Swachhata is for each of us to practice… Let us ensure that the coming days are about living the Mantra of “Swachhata Hi Seva”. Leading up to Gandhi Jayanti, we can encourage widespread support for, and participation in cleanliness initiatives across India,” the PM said.

Virat Kohli and Co. are presently in Nagpur where they are facing Australia in the fifth and final ODI of the series. Australia captain Steve Smith opted to bat first after winning the toss. The Aussie openers David Warner and Aaron Finch did start off the innings well when the two compiled a partnership of over 50 runs for the first wicket before Finch was sent back in the hut, courtesy a good catch by Jasprit Bumrah.

Later, Steve Smith was trapped in front of the stumps by Kedar Jadhav when the team score read 100 while Warner too departed soon for 53. India already lead the five-match series 3-1

