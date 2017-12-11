Team India unwinds after Dharamsala debacle, see pic

Those in the frame include Axar Patel, MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan among others. Those in the frame include Axar Patel, MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan among others.

After encountering a difficult outing in Dharamsala members of the Indian cricket team decided to unwind themselves and calm their nerves after the match. In a post on social media, debutant Shreyas Iyer revealed how the men in blue spent their Sunday evening lighting a bonfire. Temperatures in Dharamsala hovered around 10 degrees and thus the athletes decided to keep their body warm and the spirits high. “Win or lose…we stay as a team!#bornfire,” wrote Iyer in his post. Those in the frame include Axar Patel, MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan among others.

Earlier, the Indian batting order was dismantled by a potent Sri Lankan attack. Led by Suranga Lakmal the seamers made maximum use of the lateral movement on offer. The impact of the Islanders can be gauged from the fact that India were reduced to 29/7 at one stage. Sensible batting by veteran MS Dhoni brought some respectability to the scoreboard as India ended on 112. Upul Tharanga’s 49 and the partnership between Angelo Mathews and Niroshan Dickwella helped the visitors romp home by seven wickets, thus ending their 12-match losing streak.

Meanwhile, after the match stand-in skipper, Rohit Sharma admitted that the encounter was an eye opener for the home team. “Two games to go, but having said that we weren’t up to the mark today. Just not enough runs on the board but the bowlers came out there and did whatever they could. You need to understand your game and come out of such situations, ”Sharma said after the match. From 5000 feet above seas level, the action now moves to Mohali in Punjab where the two teams square-off in the second match.

