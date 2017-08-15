Team India celebrates Independence Day in Kandy, watch video

Virat Kohli unfurled the tricolour at Kandy. Virat Kohli unfurled the tricolour at Kandy.

The Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli unfurled the tricolour at Kandy on the occasion of the 70th year of Indian Independence. Head coach Ravi Shastri and other members of the Indian team were also present as Kohli hoisted the national flag, after which the national anthem was sung. In a message on social media, the BCCI also shared the video and wrote, ” #TeamIndia gathered at Kandy to hoist the tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day #IndependenceDayIndia”

#TeamIndia gathered at Kandy to hoist the tri-colour on the occasion of Independence Day #IndependenceDayIndia http://t.co/SyRLmE4Let — BCCI (@BCCI) 15 August 2017

Earlier, the Indian cricket team pulled off a thumping win against Sri Lanka in the third Test as they defeated the hosts’ by an innings and 171 runs. In an all round performance, the Indian team ticked all the boxes and outclassed their opponents convincingly. After the win, skipper Kohli expressed happiness with the overall performance and stated that it always felt nice to have convincing wins.

Analysing his team’s performance, Kohli said, “The regulars have performed, but the biggest positive would be Hardik’s inclusion and the way he shaped up in these three Test matches. The kind of confidence he showed the with the ball and the maturity with the bat, it really gives us a lot of boost and the balance. The usual suspects are always there and thereabouts. We are a young side, we look forward to play Test cricket, we look forward to play every single Test match with the same kind of excitement and that is the only way you can be ruthless.

