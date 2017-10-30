Team India shatters records en route to seventh consecutive bilateral series win

On a day when Indian skipper Virat Kohli brought up his 32nd ODI century, the Indian team made the occasion a moment to cherish by defeating New Zealand. (Source: PTI) On a day when Indian skipper Virat Kohli brought up his 32nd ODI century, the Indian team made the occasion a moment to cherish by defeating New Zealand. (Source: PTI)

Exactly a year ago, on this date (29th October), team India had defeated New Zealand in Visakhapatnam to win the bilateral series by a margin of 3-2. Incidentally, India went on to repeat the same feat on Sunday in Kanpur when they defeated the same opposition but that was not without a slew of records getting tumbled and newer ones finding their mention in history books. Herein we take a look at some of the records that were scripted on a super Sunday at the Green Park stadium.

On a day when Indian skipper Virat Kohli brought up his 32nd ODI century, the Indian team made the occasion a moment to cherish by defeating New Zealand by six runs in the 3rd and final ODI. This win saw India register not only their seventh consecutive bilateral series win but also skipper Kohli’s seventh successive series victory. This is also the most by any Indian captain.

As far as personal milestones are concerned, the day belonged to captain Kohli who not only registered his 32nd ODI hundred but also became the fastest to reach 9000 ODI runs. He is also the fastest to reach 5000 runs as a captain. As a skipper, Kohli now has 10 ODI centuries, 10 ODI fifties and 10 Test hundreds. In this calendar year, Kohli has also registered the most runs by a captain and also has also hit the most numbers of hundreds as a skipper in a year. In the series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli scored 263 runs which is the most by any Indian in a 3 match ODI series.

Meanwhile, after a commendable performance in the death overs and picking up three wickets in the match Jasprit Bumrah became the second fastest Indian to take 50 wickets in ODIs. The fastest to reach the milestone is former India fast bowler, Ajit Agarkar. Mohammad Shami, Irfan Pathan and Amit Mishra follow thereafter. However, it was a day to forget for fellow Indian pacer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar who become the first Indian bowler to concede more than 85 runs twice in ODI cricket history.

With the ODI series in the bag, India will now face New Zealand in a three-match T20 series which begins with the first match in Delhi. Interestingly, while New Zealand has never managed to win a series in India, the men in blue have also not been able to defeat New Zealand in T2o internationals till date. Come Saturday. skipper Kohli will definitely have one eye on that record for sure.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd