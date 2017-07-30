Latest News
  • Indian cricket team celebrate opening Test win over Sri Lanka with FIFA challenge, see pic

Indian cricket team celebrate opening Test win over Sri Lanka with FIFA challenge, see pic

After registering a 304-run win over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle, Indian cricket team players looked relaxed and enjoyed a game of FIFA.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 30, 2017 1:34 am
Team India lead three-match Test series 1-0 and will next play in Colombo. (Source: AP)
Related News

Indian cricket team began their Sri Lanka tour with a 304-run victory in the first of the three Test-match series at the Galle on Saturday. Riding on Virat Kohli’s 17th Test century, team India set Sri Lanka a target of 550. Later spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three-wicket hauls to help India revenge their previous defeat of 63 runs at Galle in 2015.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the series, players took to social media and posted photos and videos where they looked relaxed after the win. Rohit Sharma, who had a brilliant season with the bat in the limited overs, posted a photo on Instagram, where the Men in Blue are having a good time playing PS4.

In his post, the right-handed batsman wrote, “Victory tastes as good when we play FIFA 😉#PostMatchFifaSessions #Mates.”

Rohit didn’t find a place in India’s playing XI. With the second Test to be played in Colombo from August 3, the right-handed batsman will be hoping to make it into India’s XI and get some runs under his belt.

Rohit missed India’s Test series against England, Bangladesh and Australia after a thigh injury ruled him out from the series against New Zealand. He is making a comeback in Tests after nine months. However, he was part of the Indian team that finished runners-up in the Champions Trophy and defeated West Indies 3-1 in a five-match ODI series.

Indian team is currently on a tour of Sri Lanka where they play three Tests, five ODIs and one-off T20I series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Playing a World Cup for India was nothing less than a fairy tale 