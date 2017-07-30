Indian cricket team celebrate opening Test win over Sri Lanka with FIFA challenge, see pic

Team India lead three-match Test series 1-0 and will next play in Colombo. (Source: AP) Team India lead three-match Test series 1-0 and will next play in Colombo. (Source: AP)

Indian cricket team began their Sri Lanka tour with a 304-run victory in the first of the three Test-match series at the Galle on Saturday. Riding on Virat Kohli’s 17th Test century, team India set Sri Lanka a target of 550. Later spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three-wicket hauls to help India revenge their previous defeat of 63 runs at Galle in 2015.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the series, players took to social media and posted photos and videos where they looked relaxed after the win. Rohit Sharma, who had a brilliant season with the bat in the limited overs, posted a photo on Instagram, where the Men in Blue are having a good time playing PS4.

In his post, the right-handed batsman wrote, “Victory tastes as good when we play FIFA 😉#PostMatchFifaSessions #Mates.”

Rohit didn’t find a place in India’s playing XI. With the second Test to be played in Colombo from August 3, the right-handed batsman will be hoping to make it into India’s XI and get some runs under his belt.

Rohit missed India’s Test series against England, Bangladesh and Australia after a thigh injury ruled him out from the series against New Zealand. He is making a comeback in Tests after nine months. However, he was part of the Indian team that finished runners-up in the Champions Trophy and defeated West Indies 3-1 in a five-match ODI series.

Indian team is currently on a tour of Sri Lanka where they play three Tests, five ODIs and one-off T20I series.

