India can reclaim top spot in ICC ODI rankings if they beat Australia 4-1

The top spot on the ICC ODI Team Rankings is up for grabs as India takes on Australia in five-match one-day series. With 117 points team India is in the third position while Australia is on the same mark but is ahead by a few decimal points.

However, if either side manages to win the series by a margin of 4-1, then the top spot can be reclaimed. Currently, South Africa is the number one side with 119 points. If either side can manage a whitewash then that team can move up to the first spot with 122 points.

4-1 to India. It is going to be competitive no doubt about it. Australia’s bowling department is depleted. Last time, it was highly competitive because the bowling was still good. Cummins is a good bowler. Coulter-Nile has had IPL exposure. But spinners are inexperienced, that is why India will dominate.

However, former skipper Michael Clarke, however, said that Australia can win the series by a margin of 3-2.

Stating that the IPL experience will help the Aussies, Clarke said, “With these players now being involved in the IPL, India is like a second home because you spend so much time here. Yes, it’s a shame we don’t have Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood available unfortunately due to injury. Those two will be missed.”

“But this Australian team has no excuses. They know the conditions really well… and this is a massive series for us.”

