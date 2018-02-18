Team changes have not made sense for South Africa: Sourav Ganguly

The former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been at loggerheads with the Subir-Biswarup Dey faction for some time now. (Source: File) The former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been at loggerheads with the Subir-Biswarup Dey faction for some time now. (Source: File)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed surprise over South Africa’s team selection in the recently concluded ODI series against India and the T20I series which begins on Sunday. Stating that some of the decision made little sense considering the importance of the matches, Ganguly maintained that South Africans have surprised one and all with their calls. The southpaw also singled out the non-inclusion of Kagiso Rabada in the T20 side as one such example/

“Yes, a team makes changes when it loses but the changes have not made sense for South Africa,” Ganguly wrote. “It will be a completely new set of players and looking at the importance of the series, I find it hard to understand some of the selections. A tour by India is always special to any country and the South Africans have surprised with some ‘non-selection’,” Ganguly wrote in a column for Times of India.

Wondering what led to do the exclusion of seamer Kagiso Rabada, the southpaw said, “The exclusion of David Miller in the last ODI itself was surprising, as is the omission of Kasigo Rabada from the T20 squad. JP Duminy will be leading in the T20 format but was not included in the final one-dayer while Tabraiz Shamsi, who bowled well at Port Elizabeth, was replaced by Imran Tahir in the last game.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the upcoming T20I series, Ganguly revealed that India are favourties to finish the tour with yet another series win. “India proved themselves to be the superior one-day side they are, and I am sure they will continue to do so in the upcoming three-match T20 series. There is a distinct possibility that they will finish off this South Africa tour on a high. Of course, one understands that the shorter the format, the difference between the two sides reduces, but this South African unit will have to raise their standards immensely to compete with this Indian side,” he concluded.

