Teachers Day: Virat Kohli thanks ‘teachers’ of cricket world, see pic

. Virat shared a picture where he can be seen in front of a wall which has the names of several legendary cricketers who have been a source of inspiration for many players including him.

Virat Kohli paid a special tribute to his mentors from the world of cricket. (Source: Twitter)
On the occasion of Teachers Day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli paid a special tribute to his mentors from the world of cricket. Virat shared a picture where he can be seen in front of a wall which has the names of several legendary cricketers who have been a source of inspiration for not only him but many other players.

In a post on Twitter, Virat wrote, “To all the teachers around the world and especially to the ones in the Cricket World. 🙏😊 #HappyTeachersDay.”

Earlier, legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar also paid tributes to his mentors, coach Ramakant Achrekar and brother Ajit Tendulkar. Sachin posted a video on Twitter, where he recalled how he would get into trouble and was always guided by the two men, He also recalled an incident where the duo helped him realize his mistake. Sharing the video on twitter, Sachin wrote, “Happy #TeachersDay! The lessons you taught me have always served me well. Sharing an incident with you all that changed my life!”. Meanwhile, here are how some of the other sportstars wished their teachers.

