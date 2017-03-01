Tea party rebellion: United states set to oppose COA

Around 23 state associations, which include Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Haryana, are set to come hard at the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) claiming that they have overstepped their defined role. Most of these associations had attended the meeting that was held in New Delhi under the guidance of former BCCI boss N Srinivasan and lawyer Kapil Sibal.

This comes a week after the COA had sent directives to all state bodies clarifying the confusion over the maximum tenures of office-bearers, insisting that they will get nine years either in the BCCI or in their state and not a cumulative 18-year term. They had also asked the state associations to submit the confirmation of compliance report of the Lodha Committee directives by March 1.

At the end of the meeting in Delhi, a letter was drafted through consensus and an advisory was sent to every association that was in attendance. It’s learnt that they will demand the matter to be deferred after the Supreme Court scheduled the next hearing to take place on March 27.And that each state association will dispatch a similar reply where they will disagree with the COA’s new directives.

“We have to strongly disagree with your view that the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court are lacking in clarity on the issue of disqualification. In fact, we feel the orders are crystal clear on the subject. We are alarmed at your attempt to go beyond the order of the Supreme Court by improving on the disqualification and also upon the categories of persons who are liable to be disqualified,” the advisory, which has been accessed by The Indian Express, reads.

“There is neither any recommendations nor any order of the Hon’ble Court pertaining to disqualification being applied to representatives/nominees/patrons/advisors/committee members/council, members of state/member association. State associations have been insisting that nowhere in the Supreme Court order it has been stated that those who have completed nine years in State or BCCI are disqualified,” it further reads.

If the COA’s directives do get followed through the BCCI will be without any experienced administrator as almost all of them have served well over nine years as cricket administrators. The doors of the BCCI will be tightly shut then on the likes of Rajeev Shukla, Anurag Thakur, Anirudh Chaudhry (treasurer), Amitabh Chaudhary (jt-secretary) and Brijesh Patel.

“In fact the Hon’ble Court had made it abudantly clear on 20.01.2017 that a period of 9 years as office-bearer in BCCI would count only towards the BCCI and the period of 9 years in State Association would count only towards state association. We feel you have overstepped your defined role and gone beyond the order of the Hon’ble Court,” the advisory reads.

Interestingly, the Delhi meeting was not attended by ousted president Thakur (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association) and nor were there any representatives from Maharastra (as a result of them hosting the India-Australia Test match in Pune). Mumbai was not called for the meeting as it is learnt that the MCA has already sent their compliance report to the COA on Tuesday.

Sourav Ganguly from Bengal and Avishek Dalmiya attended the meeting via conference call. “We have been advised that the Hon’ble Supreme Court has agreed to hear the associations… The next date of hearing is on the 27th of March 2017 and we have been advised that the court is likely to take up the issue on that day. In these circumstances we feel that any further attempts to impose your directives ought to be deferred till the matter is decided,” the advisory says.