Tamim Iqbal fined for ICC conduct breach vs Australia

Tamim Iqbal has been fined 15 percent of his match fee and was given one demerit point which takes him halfway toward a possible suspension for further breaches.

Written by AP | Dhaka | Published:August 31, 2017 9:25 pm
tamim iqbal, tamim iqbal fine, tamim iqbal icc, bangladesh vs australia, cricket news, sports news, indian express Tamim Iqbal has been pulled up by the ICC for debating with umpires over decisions. (Source: AP)
Opener Tamim Iqbal has been fined for a breach of conduct during the last day of Bangladesh’s historic 20-run win over Australia in the first Test in Mirpur.

Tamim, who was one of the stars of Bangladesh’s first-ever Test victory over the Australians after scoring half centuries in each innings, was reported for regularly debating with the umpires while he was fielding on day four of the Dhaka match. He was also reported by the umpires for gesturing to send off Matthew Wade when the Australian batsman was dismissed during a tense finish.

The International Cricket Council issued a statement on Thursday saying Tamim had been fined 15 percent of his match fee and was given one demerit point which, combined with a demerit for an incident against Sri Lanka in March, takes him halfway toward a possible suspension for further breaches.

Tamim scored 71 and 78 in what was his 50th Test match.

After the match, he admitted the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC match referee Jeff Crowe, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing.

The second Test starts Monday in Chittagong.

 

