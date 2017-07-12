Tamim Iqbal, family harassed while out for dinner, claims Bangladesh Cricket Board official

Tamim Iqbal just played one game for Essex before leaving the county club. (Source: AP) Tamim Iqbal just played one game for Essex before leaving the county club. (Source: AP)

A Bangladesh Cricket Board official claimed that Tamim Iqbal and family were chased out of a restaurant in London as his wife was wearing a hijab. Iqbal quit County Cricket citing ‘personal reasons’ and his decision came after the repoted attack.

An official of BCB told AFP that Iqbal, his wife Ayesha Siddiqa and one-year-old son were harassed while out for dinner. He said, on conditions of anoymity, “We suspect they were chased because Tamim’s wife wears a hijab (Islamic head covering). Hopefully we’ll know the details once he returns from England today.”

After reports emerged in the media on Wednesday about an acid attack on Iqbal and his family, the left-handed opener took to Facebook and denied the attack, saying that he quit due to ‘personal reasons’.

“I want all my fans and well wishers to know that I cut short my season with Essex to come back home early for personal reasons. Some media reported that we were the target of attempted hate crime,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “This is really not true. England is one my of favorite places to play cricket and Essex have been entirely gracious even though I had to leave early. I thank all my fans and well wishers for their concern and messages and look forward to going back to England for future matches.”

Essex County Cricket Club had earlier released a statement confirming Iqbal’s exit from the club with immediate effect. “Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that overseas player Tamim Iqbal has left the club with immediate effect due to personal reasons,” the statement read. “We wish him all the best, and it would be appreciated if Tamim’s privacy is respected during this time.”

