Tamim Iqbal, family become victims of acid attack in England: Reports

Tamim Iqbal reportedly left his county club Essex after facing acid attack. (Source: AP) Tamim Iqbal reportedly left his county club Essex after facing acid attack. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal and family allegedly faced acid attack in England after which the left-handed batsman quit his county club Essex. According to a report in Bangladesh’s Daily Star website, Tamim, wife Ayesha and one-year-old son were alleged attacked after which they returned home.

The report further suggested that it was Tamim’s wife who was targeted by the people who “attempted to throw acid at her”. The details on where the attack took place were unavailable.

Essex County Club confirmed in a statement that the left-hander has quit the club with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

“Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that overseas player Tamim Iqbal has left the club with immediate effect due to personal reasons,” the statement read. “We wish him all the best, and it would be appreciated if Tamim’s privacy is respected during this time.”

Tamim just played one game for his county club and scored 7 runs in the process against Kent. The Natwest T20 blast match eventually went in the favour of Kent after they clinched victory by 7 wickets with 9 balls to spare.

The left-handed batsman is the highest run-getter for Bangladesh and has notched up a total of over 10000 international runs. He was in sublime form while playing for his country during the Champions Trophy 2017 where Bangladesh reached semi-final stage after beating New Zealand in a do-or-die group game. He smashed a hundred against hosts England while scored 95 against Australia and a 70 against India.

Bangladesh are now scheduled to play against Australia in two-Test match series from August 27.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd