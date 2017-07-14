Tamim Iqbal downplays departure from Essex Cricket Club

Tamim Iqbal categorically rubbished allegations of an acid attack. Tamim Iqbal categorically rubbished allegations of an acid attack.

After Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal left English county Essex after just one match for citing personal the issue has blown up in large proportions. There were alleged reports of acid attacks which were further coupled with reports of his wife being targeted by the people who “attempted to throw acid at her”. Iqbal categorically rubbished these allegations. However, the incident has also been downplayed by the Bangladeshi batsman as he seeks a quiet exit from England.

Earlier Iqbal had written on Facebook, “I want all my fans and well-wishers to know that I cut short my season with Essex to come back home early for personal reasons. Some media reported that we were the target of attempted hate crime. This is really not true. England is one my of favourite places to play cricket and Essex have been entirely gracious even though I had to leave early. I thank all my fans and well-wishers for their concern and messages and look forward to going back to England for future matches.”

But an official of BCB said that Iqbal, his wife Ayesha Siddiqa and one-year-old son were harassed while out for dinner. On conditions of anonymity, he said, “We suspect they were chased because Tamim’s wife wears a hijab (Islamic head covering).”

Meanwhile, Essex County Cricket Club released a statement in which they said, “Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that overseas player Tamim Iqbal has left the club with immediate effect due to personal reasons. “We wish him all the best, and it would be appreciated if Tamim’s privacy is respected during this time.” it further added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd