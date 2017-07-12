Tamim Iqbal cites ‘personal reasons’ for quitting Essex; rubbishes acid attack reports

Tamim Iqbal just played one game for Essex before leaving the county club. (Source: AP) Tamim Iqbal just played one game for Essex before leaving the county club. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has denied reports of facing acid attacks. Earlier, reports suggested that Iqbal and family left England after they allegedly faced acid attack in England which forced the left-handed batsman to quit his county club Essex.

According to a report in Bangladesh’s Daily Star website, Tamim, wife Ayesha and one-year-old son were alleged attacked after which they returned home.

The report further suggested that it was Tamim’s wife who was wearing a Hijab was targeted by the people who “attempted to throw acid at her”. The details on where the attack took place were unavailable.

But the left-handed opener on his Facebook page wrote, “I want all my fans and well wishers to know that I cut short my season with Essex to come back home early for personal reasons. Some media reported that we were the target of attempted hate crime. This is really not true. England is one my of favorite places to play cricket and Essex have been entirely gracious even though I had to leave early. I thank all my fans and well wishers for their concern and messages and look forward to going back to England for future matches.”

Essex County Club had earlier, confirmed in a statement that the left-hander has quit the club with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

“Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that overseas player Tamim Iqbal has left the club with immediate effect due to personal reasons,” the statement read. “We wish him all the best, and it would be appreciated if Tamim’s privacy is respected during this time.”

