Tamil Nadu ride high on Dinesh Karthik’s ton to win Deodhar Trophy

Courtesy of another wonderful hundred by Dinesh Karthik’s Tamil Nadu went on to beat India B by 42 runs and win the Deodhar Trophy in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Karthik continued his run feast as he scored another fabulous hundred. His hundred which came off 79 balls featured 14 fours and three sixes. The right-handed batsman forged a 136 run fourth wicket stand with N Jagadeesan to guide his side to set India B a target of 304 runs. His partner at the other end, Jagadeesan, played a supportive role and scored his second half-century of the tournament.

In their reply, India B lost their captain Parthiv Patel as M Mohammed struck early. However, Shikhar Dhawan batted along with Manish Pandey then went on to add 64 runs for the next wicket to provide some sort of a stability to the innings. Their partnership did not last long as Dhawan lost his wicket to Rahil Shah as Washington Sundar took a sitter to dismiss the left-handed batsman.

Dhawan, who had scored a century against India A in the first match of the tournament, fell five runs short of his fifty in the final. Though he did smash eight fours and a maximum during his stay at the crease.

Later on another stand of 81-runs between Pandey and Harpreet Singh Bhatia did steady the ship for sometime but they too fell with the score at 165/4. After this India B lost wickets at regular intervals and the innings finally folded for 261.

Rahil Shah was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with the bowling figures of 3/40. M Mohammed and R Sai Kishore shared two wickets apiece among them. While skipper Vijay Shankar, Washington Sunder and Murgan Ashwin grabbed one each.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik, who is eyeing a comeback to national team, has made a strong case of himself after this knock. In the semifinal match against India A, the right-handed batsman had scored 93 runs from 146 balls.

It may be recalled here that earlier, in the finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karthik had hit a brilliant century for his side (Tamil Nadu) which helped his team to clinch the trophy against Bengal.

