Tamil Nadu President’s XI bowled out for 200 in Buchi Babu tournament final

For the Hyderabad team, which won the toss and chose to field at SSN College grounds, medium-pacers Sudeep Tyagi and M Ravikiran, left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan and leggie Akash Bhandari took two wickets each.

By: PTI | Published:September 14, 2017 10:13 pm
The home side faltered despite a 84-run partnership for the third wicket between captain Baba Aparajith and left-hander M S Washington Sundar.
Hyderabad restricted Tamil Nadu President’s XI to 200 in 56.1 overs on day one of the final of the Kalpathi AGS – Buchi Babu All-India invitation cricket tournament here today.

The home side faltered despite a 84-run partnership for the third wicket between captain Baba Aparajith and left-hander M S Washington Sundar.

The visiting team replied strongly by reaching 76 for 1 in 20 overs before bad light stopped play.

They need 125 more runs to win the trophy.

Brief scores: TNCA President’s XI 200 in 56.1 overs (B Aparajith 38, M S Washington Sundar 45, R Rohith 27, L Vignesh 26, Sudeep Tyagi 2 for 33, M Ravikiran 2 for 44, Mehdi Hasan 2 for 73, Akash Bhandari 2 for 7) vs Hyderabad 76 for 1 in 20 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 23 batting, P Akshath Reddy 30, K Sumanth 20 batting).

