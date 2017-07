Tamil Nadu Premier League 2017: Complete schedule, fixtures, time in IST

Tamil Nadu Premier League is into its second edition and TUTI Patriots will look to defend the title they won in 2016. Tamil Nadu Premier League is into its second edition and TUTI Patriots will look to defend the title they won in 2016.

The second edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) kicked off with a six-hitting competition featuring none other than former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Australia legend Matthew Hayden in Chennai on Saturday. Tuti Patriots, who had defeated Chepauk Super Gilliers by 122 runs to win the inaugural edition of the league, will play the tournament opener against Dindigul Dragons. Defending champions will play under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik while Dindigul will miss the services of their captain Ravichandran Ashwin as he is on national duties.

July 22, Saturday: TUTI Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons,

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

July 23, Sunday: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Karaikudi Kaalai

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

July 24, Monday: Chepauk Super Gillies vs VB Thiruvallur Veerans

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

July 25, Tuesday: Madurai Super Giant vs Dindigul Dragons

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

July 26, Wednesday: Ruby Trichu Warriors vs TUTI Patriots

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

July 27, Thursday: Madurai Super Giant vs Karaikudi Kaalai

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

July 28, Friday: Dindigul Dragons vs VB Thiruvallur Veerans

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

July 29, Saturday: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Koval Kings

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

July 30, Sunday: Karaikudi Kaalai vs TUTI Patriots

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

July 30, Sunday: VB Thiruvallur Veerans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors

Indian Cement Company Ground

July 31, Monday: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

August 1, Tuesday: Chepauk Super Gillies vs TUTI Patriots

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

August 2, Wednesday: Karaikudi Kaalai vs VB Thiruballur Veerans

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

August 3, Thursday: TUTI Patrios vs Lyca Kovai Kings

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

August 4, Friday: Karaikudi Kaalai vs Chepauk Super Gillies

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

August 5, Saturday: Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

August 6, Sunday: Madurai Super Giant vs Chepauk Super Gilliers

MA Chindambaram Stadium, Chennai

August 7, Monday: Dindigul Dragons vs Karaikudi Kaalai

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

August 08, Tuesday: Madaurai Super Giant vs VB Thiruvalluer Veerans

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

August 9, Wednesday: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Ruby Trichy Warriors

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

August 11, Friday: Karaikudi Kaalai vs Ruby Trichy Warriors

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

August 12, Saturday: VB Thiruballur Veerans vs Lyca Kovai Kings

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

August 13, Sunday: TUTI Patrios vs Madurai Super Giant

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

August 14, Monday: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

August 15, Tuesday: TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

August 16, Wednesday: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

August 18, Friday: TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

August 20, Sunday: TBC vs TBC, Final

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

