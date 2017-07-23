Tamil Nadu Premier League 2017 Points Table, Standings, Team Standings, Net Run Rate

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 23, 2017 5:27 pm
The second edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) kicked off on July 22 with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden play a six-hitting competition. TUTI Patriots, the defending champions, will play the tournament opener against Dindigul Dragons. 2017 edition will once again see eight teams. Nivethan Radhakrishnan, a 14-year old ambidextrous spinner, will be gearing up for his maiden TNPL stint with the Karaikudi Kaalai. The league will consist of 28 matches, including an eliminator, two semi-finals and a final, that will be held on August 20 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Points Table
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|TUTI Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dindigul Dragons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyca Kovai Kings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karaikudi Kaalai
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chepauk Super Gillies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VB Thiruvallur Veerans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madurai Super Giant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruby Trichy Warriors
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
