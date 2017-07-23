Latest News

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2017 Points Table, Standings, Team Standings, Net Run Rate

The 2017 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will begin from July 22 and the final will be played on August 12 at MA Chidambaram Stadium. TUTI Patriots will face off against Dindigul Dragons in the tournament opener.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 23, 2017 5:27 pm
The eight-franchise based Tamil Nadu Premier League is into its second edition. (Express photo by Rajan Sharma)
Related News

The second edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) kicked off on July 22 with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden play a six-hitting competition. TUTI Patriots, the defending champions, will play the tournament opener against Dindigul Dragons. 2017 edition will once again see eight teams. Nivethan Radhakrishnan, a 14-year old ambidextrous spinner, will be gearing up for his maiden TNPL stint with the Karaikudi Kaalai. The league will consist of 28 matches, including an eliminator, two semi-finals and a final, that will be held on August 20 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Points Table

Teams P W L N/R Points NRR
TUTI Patriots 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dindigul Dragons 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lyca Kovai Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0
Karaikudi Kaalai 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chepauk Super Gillies 0 0 0 0 0 0
VB Thiruvallur Veerans 0 0 0 0 0 0
Madurai Super Giant 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ruby Trichy Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

We need to keep it as simple as we have been so far 