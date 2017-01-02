Tamil Nadu fight; Mumbai fight back

Nayar, yet again, made crucial breakthroughs to have Tamil Nadu struggling at 261/6 on Day One. Kevin D’Souza Nayar, yet again, made crucial breakthroughs to have Tamil Nadu struggling at 261/6 on Day One. Kevin D’Souza

“Every time we’ve moved ahead in IBM, it was because someone was willing to take a chance, put his head on the block, and try something new.”

It’s a famous quote of former IBM CEO Thomas J Watson and finds great relevance in Mumbai’s history in Ranji Trophy as well. On paper, it has been an ordinary season for 41-times Ranji champions but yet again someone had the desire, ambition and the ability to create chances and cash in. Tamil Nadu had won the toss and cruising along at 178 for 2 when Mumbai stepped up their game to reduce the opponents to 261 for 6 by the end of day’s play. What seemed like a potentially daunting total has now been reduced to manageable proportions.

It was the perfect case study of both teams in fact – Mumbai’s prowess in clutch moments and Tamil Nadu slipping up in big-match moments.

Abhinav Mukund had looked good for a big one when he fell, edging Sandhu to the ‘keeper and reducing Tamil Nadu to 68 for 2. However, Kaushik Gandhi and Baba Indrajith stepped it up and started to slowly drag Tamil Nadu towards a position of strength. Gandhi was cautious but was very tight in his defence. Indrajith, on the other hand, was willing to play a few shots – after the fall of Mukund, he hit three fours off Sandhu in two overs and put away the offspinner Akshay Girap for two boundaries in an over. Tamil Nadu had moved along to 171 for 2 with the help of five boundaries in that period.

Nayar and Thakur show

Mumbai captain Aditya Tare decided in this time of semi-crisis to bank on his two senior seamers Shardul Thakur and Abhishek Nayar. The pair seemed to have a plan: Thakur tested out the batsmen with couple of bouncers while Nayar hurled them fuller, trying to see if it reverses or the batsmen make any mistakes off the front foot.

You could sense this could be the make or break moment. Thakur spat out another bouncer, this one was down the leg side but Indrajith, who to his credit had been positive in the partnership, went for the pull shot. Unluckily, for him though, it took the edge and Tare flew to his left to take a blinder. The game-changing partnership was broken after the pair had added 110 runs and looked good for more.

Mumbai had one foot in the door. Nayar got their other foot in as well soon. The ball had begun to reverse and Nayar had started to use it to his advantage. He got one to move in and Indrajith tried to work it to the on side but got an inside edge. Even as Nayar was screaming for an lbw verdict, Praful Waghela ran in from gully to take a simple catch. Tamil Nadu had lost both their well-set batsmen for the addition of just 10 runs and the game had begun to turn again.

Dinesh Karthik, who has had a good season so far, tried to revive Tamil Nadu but Thakur kept him honest with some reverse swing. He got it to move in and out and tested out Karthik. One came in at pace and Karthik hurried his bat down but it crashed into his pad first. He was ruled out lbw though the replays later showed that it would have swung down the leg side.

Tamil Nadu were suddenly wobbling away at 202 for 5. Indrajith’s brother Aparajith went all defensive but the left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil managed to find an edge enroute to first slip. It was then that Tamil Nadu also showed why this team is rated well. They could have folded up but Vijay Shankar hit a breezy unbeaten 41 to leave them with some hope.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 261/6 in 90 overs (Aparajith 64, Kaushik Gandhi 50, A Mukund 38; S Thakur 2/64, A Nayar 2/56).

One change too many leaves coaches fuming

The ball was changed thrice during the Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu match, sparking concerns among the teams. Tamil Nadu was disadvantaged this time, as one of the ball changes helped Mumbai seamers get reverse swing.

The BCCI uses SG Test ball for Ranji Trophy game and there has been quite a few instances of the ball losing its shape too early. As a result, umpires have had to change the ball and on Sunday, there was a time when ball change saw seamers getting reverse swing. “The quality of balls has continued to be an issue in Ranji Trophy. Not much has changed since the last season. A change in ball has a lot of repercussions on the batting and bowling sides’ strategies and at times, a team might end up losing its grip on the match due to a sudden change in ball. This has to be taken seriously,” Mumbai Ranji Trophy team coach Chandrakant Pandit said.

The reverse swing helped Mumbai bowlers to get wickets in quick succession on a pitch which had laid a red carpet for batters. The umpires changed the ball once in the first session and twice in second session. Dinesh Karthik was given out leg before after Shardul Thakur managed to reverse it back. Baba Indrajith too lost his wicket to reverse swing from Abhishek Nayar and Tamil Nadu slid from 171 for 2 to 202 for 5.

Tamil Nadu bowling coach Laximpathy Balaji too expressed his concern. He said, “Definitely, you don’t like to change too many balls, because it disrupts batting and bowling because you are going in one motion and suddenly the ball is changing and suddenly the condition of the ball is changing. The ball will swing, the ball will not swing. So you need to keep adapting. It’s unusual (this season) that in the first session the ball is changed 3-4 times. It’s up to the match officials to do something.”