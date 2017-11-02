#CoalBuryingGoa

Tamil Nadu announce team for Ranji Trophy clash against Odisha

Malolan Rangarajan and V Lakshman picked while R Ashwin and Murali Vijay to miss Tamil Nadu's match against Odisha.

By: PTI | Chennai | Published:November 2, 2017 8:12 pm
R Ashwin, Murali Vijay, Tamil Nadu vs Odisha, Ranji Trophy 2017, Ranji Trophy, Cricket news, Indian express R Ashwin and Murali Vijay, who have been selected in the India team for the Test series against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)
Off-spinner Malolan Rangarajan and rookie paceman V Lakshman were picked in the Tamil Nadu team to face Odisha in the Ranji Trophy Group “C” match at Cuttack from November 9 to 12.

The team would be without the services of ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and opener Murali Vijay, who have been selected in the India team for the Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin from November 16. Tamil Nadu would also miss the presence of experienced batsman-wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

Lakshman, who had been dropped after being part of the squad for the first two games, makes a return.

The side also includes all-rounder V Yo Mahesh, who made a comeback to first-class cricket after five years with an impressive performance against Mumbai in the previous game. Tamil Nadu has so far gained seven points from three matches. Besides the game against Odisha, they face Baroda and Madhya Pradesh.

Squad: Abhinav Mukund (captain), B Indrajith (vice-captain), M Kaushik Gandhi, B Aparajith, Vijay Shankar N Jagadeesan (WK), M S Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Rahil S Shah, K Vignesh, V Yo Mahesh, L Vignesh, R Rohith (WK), V Ganga Sridhar Raju, Malolan Rangarajan and V Lakshman.

