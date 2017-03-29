Talking fast: Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveal their plans for Aussie openers

Umesh Yadav troubled Australian openers with bouncers during the fourth Test. (Source: PTI) Umesh Yadav troubled Australian openers with bouncers during the fourth Test. (Source: PTI)

Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar get chatty on bcci.tv on how they bounced out the Australian batsmen on the third day.

Kumar: Did you bowl the bouncers in Khundak? (in anger?) Or was it a plan?

Yadav: There was a plan and also khunnus bhi. I got a few bouncers when I was batting. So when I went in, I thought ‘Hamari baari bhi aayegi’ (Our chance will also come) and ‘hum bhi bouncer daal sakte hain!’ (We can also hurl bouncers!)

Kumar: Was it fun?

Yadav: It was a lot of fun. Watching their bowlers – Pat Cummins – bowl a lot of bouncers and I thought we didn’t bowl as many in the first innings. So it was a plan to bowl more in the second innings, use the new ball better, and it was a lot of fun.

Dil se daale hain (Bowled with heart). And I felt that the way the bouncers went, lag raha tha ki haan dum se gaya. (it was very intense). If we wanted to win the match, we had to do something then. This was the season’s last game.

Kumar: Can you tell us about the two wickets of Renshaw and Warner?

Yadav: When I bowled bouncers, I felt that Renshaw was a bit uncomfortable. And in middle of bouncers when I hit the length, he got into a chakkar (tangle) and he couldn’t understand whether to go forward or back.

David Warner also thought that I would hit back of length more. I have bowled enough to him and I know that you have to bowl a bit fuller now and then. That was the plan and I bowled like that.

Kumar: Did you sledge Warner?!

Yadav: He got out pretty quickly. So I didn’t have time to sledge! But as people know, I don’t sledge anyway. I show aggression in my bowling.

Yadav: What was the plan behind you bouncing Warner?

Kumar: When I was batting, Pat cummins was bowling and Warner asked whether he was bowling fast! So when I bounced him, I asked him, “Yeh wala tez tha kya?!” (Was this one fast?) . At the back of my mind, there was the thought after he had told me on the field, that I would also say it to him after bowling a bouncer. It felt good bouncing at them that we could at least give it back. It was lot of fun. The focus was to get them out and when a medium pacer bowls a bouncer – especially after gettting bouncers while batting- it becomes give and take!

Yadav: What was the thought when you bowled that ball to dismiss Smith?

Kumar: “I didn’t think much actually. The way he is batting, it’s pretty difficult to bowl to him. I guess the way he has been batting in the zone, really well through the series, he had to get out like that. The two dropped catches was somewhat compensated with his wicket!

