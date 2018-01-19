Taking 20 wickets is the biggest positive for India in South Africa: MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has backed his side to bounce back even after losing the Test series. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni has backed his side to bounce back even after losing the Test series. (Source: AP)

While India may have already lost the Freedom Series against South Africa after a dramatic loss at Centurion Park, one of the biggest positives that the Virat Kohli-led side can take is the commendable performance by the bowlers. Applauding the efforts of the Indian pace battery in the rainbow nation, former India captain MS Dhoni has backed his side to bounce back even after losing the Test series. Stating that there are several positives to take even after the debacles at Cape Town and Centurion, Dhoni maintained that Indian fast bowlers taking 20 wickets is a huge plus point for Kohli’s team which is traveling to foreign conditions.

“To win a Test match, you need to take 20 wickets, we have taken 20 wickets. If you can’t take 20 wickets, the next option is to draw a Test match. How you can draw a Test match is by giving less runs and by scoring runs. Third option is there is no option because you are always looking for a win,” Dhoni said while speaking at the sidelines of an event.

“If you cannot take 20 wickets, you cannot win a Test irrespective of where you play — at home or outside. That’s a biggest positive, that we are taking 20 wickets,” Dhoni added.

Dhoni also believes that once the batsmen start scoring runs it will become easier for the team. “When we can take 20 wickets, this means we are always in a position to win Test match. Once you start scoring runs, you will be there,” Dhoni signed off by saying.

