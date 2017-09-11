Tabraiz Shamsi fined 50 percent match fee ‘serious dissent’ in CPL 2017 final

Only in Express
Tabraiz Shamsi was fined 50 percent of his match fee for a Level 2 breach of code of conduct during the Caribbean Premier League 2017 final between Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Tabraiz Shamsi, Caribbean premier league, CPL final 2017, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Tabraiz Shamsi was charged with 50 percent of his match fee. (Source: Twitter)
Tabraiz Shamsi was fined 50 percent of his match fee for a Level 2 breach of code of conduct during the Caribbean Premier League 2017 final between Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The South African spinner was charged for ‘serious dissent’ as described by the match officials on Saturday.

In the 13th over of the Trinbago Knight Riders’ chase, Shamshi appealed for the leg-before wicket against Javon Searles. He was confident that the ball would go on to hit the wickets but the umpire was unmoved and gave it not out.

Knight Riders won the CPL 2017 title after beating St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Saturday. It was their second title in the league. Chasing a small target of 136 runs, TKR were reduced to 90 for 7 but Kevon Cooper played a stunning innings to turn the final around and win it for his team.

Patriots, asked to bat first, managed only 135 runs for the loss of six wickets. Their strong batting line-up could make most of the chance and were contained by the TKR bowlers.

Mohammad Nabi, who came out to bat in the final, blasted 18 runs from five balls as Patriots took 19 runs off the final over to get the much needed push in their innings.

But, it was not enough as Cooper took 22 runs from the 19th over of Knight Riders’ innings to win a low scoring but a thrilling final at the Brian Lara stadium in Trinidad.

