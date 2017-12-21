Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament advanced on request of IPL teams

This year’s auction will see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore from previous Rs 66 crore. (Source: IPL) This year’s auction will see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore from previous Rs 66 crore. (Source: IPL)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to bring forward the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament and the T20 Zonal league to give the Indian Premier League team scouts a chance to spot players before the auction, which will be held on January 27-28.

The schedule was changed on the request of IPL teams, which wanted to get a good look at domestic players before finalizing their strategy for the auction, according to a BCCI official.

As per the revised schedule, the T20 Zonal League will be held from January 8 to 16 instead of January 21 to 29. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Knock Out will now be held from January 21 to 27, advanced from February 4 to 10. Subsequently, the Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-over tournament has been advanced as well. The group league phase has seen a preponement from February 16-25 to February 5-14, while the knockouts will be held from February 21-16 rather than 3-8 March.

The Irani Cup, meanwhile, has been postponed from January to March. The five-day fixture would cap the 2017-18 domestic season. In a letter forwarded to all state associations, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary informed state units of the change in the schedule.

“In a view of IPL Player Auction being scheduled for 27/28 Jan 2018, please note the below change of schedule for the domestic tournaments. The said changes are being done so that the T20 Zonal league and Syed Mushtaq Ali Knock out (except the final match) is held before the player auction, which will enable the domestic players to showcase their talent and will also be beneficial for the franchises during the player auction to build their teams,” the letter which is accessed by The Indian Express reads.

Players’ association on agenda

The steering committee tasked with forming a players association will have its first meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. The committee comprises former India captain Kapil Dev and ex-players Anshuman Gaekwad, Bharat Reddy and Shantha Rangaswamy and was formed in accordance with the recommendations of the Supreme Court appointed Lodha committee. India women’s captain Rangaswamy will replace Diana Edulji, who is now part of the Committee of Administrators.

Former secretary Home GK Pillai will be the convenor for the meeting whereas BCCI chief executive officer Rahul Johri will represent the Indian cricket board.

As per Lodha Committee recommendation, the standing committee’s role is, “identify and invite all eligible ex-cricketers to be members, to open bank accounts, receive funds from the BCCI, conduct the first elections for office bearers, communicate the names of player nominees to the board”.

It also had recommended the need to advance the welfare of players, including insurance, medical and other commercial benefits.

