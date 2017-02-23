T20 Global Destination League will change face of South African cricket: Hashim Amla

Menu
T20 GDL is taking shape as it approaches the last week to receive Expressions of Interest from bidders wishing to own a team.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: February 23, 2017 6:15 pm
South African batsman Hashim Amla has said the #T20 Global Destination League (GDL) will change the face of domestic cricket in the African nation.

“It’s massive. The #T20 GDL has enormous potential and will change the face of South African domestic T20 cricket. We have been longing for a big league of our own to showcase the talent, facilities and beauty of South Africa,” Amla, who has so far played 38 T20s, was quoted as saying in a media release issued.

“South Africa is one of the most beautiful countries in the world – we have great weather, beautiful tourist attractions and cuisine and we have proven to be warm hosts.

We are also lucky to be in a great time zone that would attract huge viewership as we suit most of the cricket world.

“Owners, potential investors and players will be getting involved in a League that has every reason to succeed,” the right-handed batsman added.

Earlier, Cricket South Africa chief executive Haroon Lorgat had conceded that one of the major considerations before announcing the launch of #T20 Global Destination League was losing key South African players to the KOLPAK agreement.

