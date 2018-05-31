T20 cricket shouldn’t be played at international level, says Graeme Smith

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has called for more investment in Test cricket. (Source: PTI) Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has called for more investment in Test cricket. (Source: PTI)

Former South African skipper Graeme Smith has raised concerns of the future of Test cricket and said that for the betterment of the game, T20 cricket should be limited to domestic leagues. Voicing his opinion Smith stated that international cricket should only comprise of Test and ODI’s and the International Cricket Council (ICC) should scrap the shortest format and focus its attention on the marketability of the longest format of the game.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, Smith said, “I am a big believer that T20 cricket shouldn’t be played at international level. Maybe have a World Cup every couple of years but it should be largely a domestic-based format.”

“Test cricket needs some context, how they get there I don’t know. They need to invest in marketing that game a little bit better. So much money nowadays go into marketing the T20 game and rightly so because it’s an amazing concept,” he added.

Giving insights on how cricket’s governing body can improve the popularity of Tests, Smith said, “The ICC needs to sit down and work on a way forward for cricket. Maybe there should be six months a year that’s just domestic T20 cricket and six months is international cricket. These things need to be debated because I don’t think in the current system everything can survive.”

Explaining the importance of investment he said, “There needs to be investment. Maybe spend more money marketing Test cricket. So much money is spent in marketing the T20 format. Maybe there can be money marketing the stories and histories in Test cricket.”

“What’s great for the game is someone like Virat Kohli who wants to do well in Test cricket and be successful and set standard for everyone else. As long as people like him consider Test cricket valuable, it’s important for the rest of the world,” he explained.

