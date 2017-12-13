T10 Cricket League to make its debut in Sharjah: All you need to know about the tournament

The league, like the Indian Premier League, is a franchise-based tournament. (Source: PTI) The league, like the Indian Premier League, is a franchise-based tournament. (Source: PTI)

The next step in the never ending process of innovation in the game seems to be 10-over a side matches. The format has been tried before, but on Thursday, it would get a major push with the T10 Cricket League making its debut in Sharjah. The league, like the Indian Premier League, is a franchise-based tournament. It features many former and current cricket stars like Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Eoin Morgan, Liam Plunkett, Dinesh Chandimal and Sarfraz Ahmed.

Format:

As stated before, the tournament is styled on the basis of the IPL. There will be a round-robin league stage in which each team, divided into two groups, will play each other twice. This will be followed by a knockout stage in which each the top three teams of each group play each other followed by the semi-finals and the final.

Teams:

The names of the teams are Maratha Arabians, Pakhtoons, Bengal Tigers, Kerala Kings, Punjabi Legends and Colombo Lions and the initial draft was held on a yacht Dubai Marina in November. Each team is headed by an ‘Icon Player.’

Team compositions:

Maratha Arabians

Virender Sehwag (Icon Player), Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Sami, Imad Wasim, Kamran Akmal, Alex Hales, Ross Whiteley, Lendl Simmons, Rilee Rossouw , Hardus Viljoen, Krishmar Santokie, Dwayne Bravo, Reolof Van Der Merwe, Shaiman Anwar, Zahoor Khan

Kerala Kings

Eoin Morgan (Icon Player), Liam Plunkett, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Babar Hayat, Kieron Pollard, Samuel Badree, Ryad Emrit, Chadwick Walton, Nicholas Pooran, Shakib Al Hasan, Paul Stirling, Rohan Mustafa, Imran Haider

Pakhtoons

Shahid Afridi (Icon Player), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmad Shahzad, Junaid Khan, Sohail Khan, Umar Gul, Mohammad Irfan, Shaheen Afridi, Dwayne Smith, Liam Dawson, Tamim Iqbal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Amjad Javed, Saqlain Haider

Punjabi Legends

Shoaib Malik (Icon Player), Hasan Ali, Umar Akmal, Misbah-ul-Haq, Fahim Ashraf, Usama Mir, Abdul Razzaq, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Carlos Brathwaite, Rangana Herath, Luke Ronchi, Dawlat Zadran, Shareef Asadullah, Ghulam Shabber

Colombo Lions

Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Shehan Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Ramith Rambukwella, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanidu Hasaranga, Angelo Perera, Thikshila De Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Sachithra Senanayake, Shehan Madushanka, Lahiru Madushanka, Kasun Madushanka, Angelo Perera, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Alankara Asanka

Bengal Tigers

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Icon Player), Mohammad Nawaz, Rumman Raees, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Darren Sammy, Darren Bravo, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Naveed, Rameez Shahzad, Nabeel Baig

