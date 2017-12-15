T10 Cricket League: Schedule, Fixtures, Dates and Timings in IST

The tournament features former and current cricket stars. (Source: Twitter) The tournament features former and current cricket stars. (Source: Twitter)

The T10 League is a franchise-based cricket tournament that involves teams playing 10-over a side match. The league includes contemporary and former cricket stars while the teams are from the Indian subcontinent. 10-over cricket has been received as a welcome innovation in the game with Eoin Morgan, who plays for Kerala Kings, saying that it may be the ideal format to be included in the Olympics. The tournament features former cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi and Misbah-Ul-Haq while also including the likes of Morgan, his England teammate Alex Hales.

Thursday, December 14, 21:30 IST: Group A – Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Thursday, December 14, 23:30 IST: 2nd match, Group B – Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Friday, December 15, 17:30 IST: 3rd match, Group A – Bengal Tigers v Punjabi Legends

Friday, December 15, 19:30 IST: 4th match, Group B – Maratha Arabians v Team Sri Lanka

Friday, December 15, 21:30 IST: 5th match, Group A – Kerala Kings v Punjabi Legends

Friday, December 15, 23:30 IST: 6th match, Group B – Pakhtoons v Team Sri Lanka

Saturday, December 16, 17:30 IST: Play-off – TBC v TBC

Saturday, December 16, 19:30 IST: Play-off – TBC v TBC

Saturday December 16, 21:30 IST: Play-off – TBC v TBC

Saturday, December 16, 23:30 IST: 5th place Play-off – TBC v TBC

Sunday, December 17, 19:00 IST: 1st Semi-Final – TBC v TBC

Sunday, December 17 21:00 IST: 2nd Semi-Final – TBC v TBC

Sunday, December 17 23:00 IST: Final – TBC v TBC

