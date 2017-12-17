T10 a very testing format for bowlers, says Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir was the first draft pick of the T10 league. (Express Archive) Mohammad Amir was the first draft pick of the T10 league. (Express Archive)

During the draft pick for the Ten10 Cricket League (TCL) in Duba at Lotus Yacht in Dubai Marina in November, Pakistani seamer Mohammad Amir became the first international pick. The left-arm bowler was picked up by Maratha Arabians, the side which was already packed with former Indian opener Virender Sehwag as the captain and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram as the coach.

One month after the draft pick, Maratha Arabians have managed to reach the semifinal of the tournament with Amir’s help. The Arabians defeated Punjabi Legends on Saturday to enter the semifinal stages. Amir took one wicket and gave away just 14 runs, which ensured that his side managed to defend the total of 130.

Speaking on his experience of the tournament so far, Amir said that he is learning a lot from the format. “It is all about dot balls in this format. The more dot balls you bowl, the better your confidence gets. If you are not leaking runs in T10 cricket, then T20 cricket will seem like a very long format,” he said.

Amir said that bowling just 2 overs in a T10 match will make it easier to bowl in other formats. “This is a high-pressure format, and if you do well here, you will feel less pressure in T20 cricket. In one way it is a very testing format for the bowlers,” he said.

The Pakistani seamer further added that the format forces a bowler to think on the feet with every delivery. “It is very important to test your skills, because you have to think of every ball. So it is very important to bowl your yorkers and slower balls very well, because the batsmen are hitting the length balls very well,” he said.

The 25-year old said that the shorter version of the game is forcing him to bring in more variations with his bowling. “A fast bowler has to use his pace very well and I am doing just that. I am also trying to bring in every possible variation in my bowling.”

The left-arm bowlers added that one cannot compare Test cricket with T20 cricket, but seemed optimistic the T10 tournament will prepare him for every possible condition. “Test cricket is a totally different format. You have to bowl longer spells. Then you have the red ball to consider. Swinging conditions have to be considered. You cannot compare T20 cricket and Test cricket. But as a professional you have to adapt to every possible condition,” he said.

Amir has taken one wicket in six overs that he has bowled in the tournament so far. He has bowled at a commendable economy rate of 8.83. His side will take on Kerala Kings in the semifinal at 5.30pm on Sunday.

