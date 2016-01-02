Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammad Shami star in Bengal win

Mohammad Shami was pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/18. (Source: File) Mohammad Shami was pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/18. (Source: File)

Wriddhiman Saha’s brutal innings and Mohammad Shami’s fiery spell ensured an easy 61-run win for Bengal against Hyderabad in their opening group A league match.

Batting first, Bengal scored a healthy 185 for 4 in 20 overs courtesy Wriddhiman’s 47-ball-81. In reply, Hyderabad were all out for 124 in 16.2 overs with Shami being the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/18 in 2.2 overs. He got good assistance from the seasoned Pragyan Ojha (3/23 in 4 overs).

Brief Scores: Bengal 185/4 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 81, Sayan Sekhar Mondal 50, Chama Milind 2/45). Hyderabad 124 in 16.2 overs (Akshath Reddy 32, Mohammad Shami 3/18, Pragyan Ojha 3/23, Sayan Sekhar Mondal 2/35).

Batsmen excel as Delhi beat Railways in a high-scoring tie

A collective effort by Delhi’s batsmen ensured that they comfortably chased down a mammoth Railways total with 4 wickets in hand in the opening group C match.

Railways scored 210 for two in 20 overs on one of the flattest of decks with No 3 batsman Saurabh Wakaskar scoring 118 off 55 balls with seven boundaries and 11 sixes. He added 185 runs with former RCB player Asad Pathan (85).

Brief Scores: Railways 210/2 in 20 overs (Saurabh Wakaskar 118, Asad Pathan 85, Nehra 0/32 in 4 overs) Delhi 214/6 in 19.2 overs (Aditya Kaushik 53, Pawan Negi 35 no, Unmukt Chand 38, Krishnakant Upadhyay 2/36).

Yuvraj fails with bat as Punjab lose to Rajasthan by 4 wkts

Veteran Yuvraj Singh failed with the bat as minnows Rajasthan shocked Punjab by 4 wickets in a group B encounter of the Syed Mushtaq T20 tournament.

Batting first, Punjab managed a paltry 130 for six in 20 overs with Mandeep Singh smashing 76 off 52 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Yuvraj was dismissed by a slower delivery from Rajat Bhatia, caught by Rajesh Bisnoi.

Brief Scores: Punjab 130/6 in 20 overs (Mandeep Singh 76 no, Yuvraj Singh 2) Rajasthan 133/6 in 19.4 overs (Rajesh Bishnoi 58, Dishant Yagnik 23 no). Rajasthan won by 4 wickets.

Tamil Nadu hammer Haryana by nine wickets

Pacer Antony Dhas and leg-spinner M Ashwin shared seven wickets between them as Tamil Nadu thrashed Haryana by nine wickets in their opening group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty20 tournament.

Dhas snared 4/10, Ashwin picked up 3/28 to bundle out Haryana for 113 in 19.1 overs.

Anirudha Srikkanth (54 not out) and Baba Aparajith (49 not out) ensured that Tamil Nadu chased down the paltry target in 16 overs to start the tournament on a resounding note.

Brief Scores: Haryana 113 all out in 19.1 overs (Nitin Saini 50, Antony Dhas 4/10). Tamil Nadu: 116/1 in 16 overs (S Anirudha 54 not out)

Services beat Karnataka by 3 wkts

Services produced an impressive all-round show to beat Karnataka by three wickets in a Syed Mushtaq Ai Trophy T20 match.

Chasing 122 for a win, Services overhaul the target with six balls to spare in the Group D match at Barabati Stadium.

Sent into bat, Karnataka could only score 121 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs as a disciplined Services bowlers stifled them from scoring.

For Services, Raushan Raj grabbed three wickets for 19 runs while Deepak Rai and Nitin Yadav took two and one wicket respectively.

Brief Scores: Karnataka: 121/9 in 20 overs (Vinay Kumar 38; Raushan Raj 3/19, Deepak Rai 2/21). Services: 122/7 in 19 overs (Anshul Gupta 27, Yashpal Singh 25; K C Kariappa 2/20)

Mumbai ride on bowlers’ in opener

Mumbai produced a disciplined bowling display to notch up a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Odisha in a weather-hit Group D Twenty20 match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Electing to field, Mumbai dismissed Odisha for a paltry 91 in 17.4 overs and then returned to overhaul the target in just 15.5 overs in a match that was reduced to 18 overs a side due to inclement weather.

Mumbai rode on the innings by Aditya Tare (32) and Siddhesh Lad (31 not out) to romp home with 13 balls to spare at the Barabati Stadium.

Brief Scores: Odisha 91 all out in 17.4overs (A Yadav 33; SN Thakur 2/11). Mumbai: 95/4 in 15.5 overs (A Tare 32; DR Behera 2/14)

Chopra leads HP to easy win over Gujarat

Opener Prashant Chopra smashed an unbeaten 89 to lead Himachal Pradesh to a comfortable five-wicket win over Gujarat in a Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A match, here today.

Set a decent 152 to win, Himachal Pradesh overhauled the target with three balls to spare with five wickets in hands.

Brief Scores: Gujarat: 151 for 6 in 20 overs.(R Bhatt 40, P Patel 35; A Chauhan 2/32). Himachal Pradesh: 152 for 5 in 19.3 overs.(P Chopra 89 not out, P Dogra 36; R Kalaria 2/21)

Pandey hat-trick sinks AP

Paceman Ishwar Pandey ripped apart the rival top-order with a four-wicket haul as Madhya Pradesh overwhelmed Andhra Pradesh by five wickets.

Pandey vindicated his captain Naman Ojha’s decision to field first as he reduced Andhra Pradesh to 22 for four inside five overs with a four-wicket burst.

He removed both the openers — Srikar Bharat (9) and Prasanth Kumar (3) — before dismissing Koripalli Srikanth (9) and A Pradeep (0).

MP’s chase was disastrous, losing three batsmen with only 10 runs on the board. However, Harpreet Singh dug in and held one end together with his unbeaten 40-run knock.

Sohraab Dhaliwal (25 not out) also played his part in MP’s win as he supported Harpreet well from the other end and led his side to finish line with eight balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Andhra Pradesh: 95 for nine in 20 overs.(Sirla Srinivas 22, K Ashwin Hebbar 15; I Pandey 4/20). Madhya Pradesh: 96 for 5 in 18.2 overs.(Harpreet Singh 40 not out, Sohraab Dhaliwal 25 not out; B Ayapaa 2/18).

