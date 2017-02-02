Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy: UP collapse, suffer 90-run defeat against Railways

Railways bowlers wreaked havoc to bundle out Uttar Pradesh for 58 and post a comprehensive 90-run win in a Central Zone leg match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy T20 cricket tournament in Jaipur on Thursday.

Electing to bat, Railways scored 148 for eight in their allotted 20 overs and then bowled out UP in just 13.3 overs, riding on their collective bowling effort.

UP began their run chase on a poor note. In the first nine balls only, Railways seamers Amit Mishra (2/10) and Anureet Singh (1/04) had reduced them to 0 for three.

Later Manjeet Singh (2/12), Karn Sharma (2/14), Ashish Singh (2/08) and Avinash Yadav (1/10) capitalised on the early advantage and never let the UP batamen settle down.

Sarfaraz Khan (18) and Rinku Singh (16) were the only batsmen from UP who reached the double-digit mark.

Earlier, Mahesh Rawat scored his third successive half-century as he posted an unbeaten 58 off 42 deliveries to pull Railways out of trouble after they struggling at 33 for three in the fifth over with Praveen Kumar claiming the first three victims. He conceded 18 runs from his four overs for three wickets.

Rawat held on to his ground firmly, even as wickets kept falling in the other end and almost single-handedly took Railways to a total of 148.

Brief scores: Railways: 148 for 8 in 20 overs (Mahesh Rawat 58 not out; Praveen Kumar 3/18). Uttar Pradesh: 58 all out in 13.3 overs (Ashish Singh 2/08; Amit Mishra 2/10, Manjeet Singh 2/12, Karn Sharma 2/14).

Other match:

Rajasthan beat Chhattisgarh by 25 runs. Rajasthan: 161 for 6 in 20 overs (DD Hada 35, Dishant Yagnik 32; Shubham Agarwal 2/35). Chhattisgarh: 136 for 7 in 20 overs (Shubham Agarwal 51; Aniket Choudhary 3/21).